Roll up, roll up to shopping mall’s circus skills spectacular!

Families flocked to the launch of a Leigh arcade’s summer circus.

The Spinning Gate centre is providing free circus-themed family entertainment during the school summer holidays and almost 300 children visited on its first day.

It is now open from 11am to 3pm daily until Sunday, August 25 with its very own ringmaster to welcome little ones and is located outside Costa Coffee

Each day children are entertained with activities including rafts, spinning plate sessions, games including tin can alley, feed the clown, lucky spin, colouring competitions and soft play sessions.

Each Saturday, the centre has even more circus fun: a giant ringmaster joins the centre this Saturday, a clown visits on August 17 and a hula hoop artist will dazzle with their skills on August 24.

A daily schedule of activities is available at www.spinninggate.co.uk