Road closed after two cars collide near roundabout on major route

A road had to be shut after two cars collided close to a major roundabout on the East Lancs Road.

Emergency services were called to a location near the Greyhound junction in Leigh at around 8.45pm on Friday.

They found a BMW 4 Series and a Vauxhall Astra had collided turning into the petrol station off Warrington Road close to the westbound carriageway of the major route heading towards Liverpool.

Two women were travelling in the Vauxhall and one suffered a cut to her head while the other complained of neck pain.

The BMW driver was unhurt.

The ambulance service attended but no-one required hospital treatment.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the scene.

Warrington Road was closed for around 25 minutes while the emergency personnel worked but traffic on the East Lancs Road was able to keep flowing.

Fire crews from Leigh station made the scene safe.