Road closed after serious collision

Emergency services have been called into action this evening after a serious road traffic collision.



The incident occurred earlier this evening at the roundabout of Mort Lane, Tyldesley. Police, paramedics are firefighters are all currently in attendance, and the North West Air Ambulance is also reported to have been called into action.

Other News: Firework set off inside Wigan shopping centre

Greater Manchester Police have enforced a full road closure while the scene is investigated, and all motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to follow.