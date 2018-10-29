Road closed after rush hour collision

A collision between a motorbike and a car has closed off a stretch of a busy main road.



The two vehicles collided in Church Lane, Lowton, at around 8.25am this morning (Monday).

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The incident has caused a backlog of traffic in Church Lane, and the East Lancs Road has also been affected by the traffic jam.

Motorists are being advised to divert via Stonecross Lane North in both directions.