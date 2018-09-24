RL stars go to court for their wages

An ex-Wigan Warrior and four team-mates have lodged employment tribunal claims against Leigh Centurions.



Several players say they were unfairly dismissed by the Championship side, around the end of the 2017 season.

And the remainder are alleging either breach of contract or attempting to secure lost wages from the Centurions administration.

Danny Tickle, Gregg McNally, Sam Hopkins, Adam Higson and Lachlan Burr are the players involved.

An employment tribunal hearing in Tickle’s case, naming Sporting Club Leigh, trading as Leigh Centurions, as the respondents, was scheduled to take place last Thursday.

But the case was postponed to allow the other four claims to be heard together.

Richard Cramer, the Leeds-based sports lawyer representing the five, has confirmed he is awaiting a date for a fresh hearing over the claims. He also said that mediation may be the “preferred option” in resolving the various disputes, depending on the club’s approach.

Hopkins, McNally and Higson are understood to be pursuing unfair dismissal cases, as they were employed by the club for at least two years.

All five left the club at the end of the 2017 season.

Golborne native Tickle, who played for Wigan between 2002 and 2006, played 38 times for Leigh and is now plying his trade for Hull KR at the age of 35.

Irish international McNally now plays for Huddersfield, having spent six seasons at Leigh.

Leigh-born Higson, 31, spent eight seasons at the Centurions, including a term out on loan at Swinton Lions.

He is now on the books of Toronto Wolfpack under ex-Leigh coach Paul Rowley.

Hopkins is also a Toronto player, having turned out for Leigh between 2011 and 2017, with a dual registration stint at Workington Town.

Burr was a recruit for the 2017 season, turning out on 25 occasions in the second-row, before returning to his Australian side, Canterbury Bulldogs, via the Sheffield Eagles.

Leigh Centurions were unavailable for comment as the Wigan Post went to press.