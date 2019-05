A cricket pitch was damaged when a ride-on lawn mower set on fire.

The grass was being cut at St Peter's Pavilion in Hindley when the rider smelled smoke and noticed the vehicle was alight.

Firefighters were called at 3.15pm on Sunday, but the lawn mower was burnt out in the blaze.

It is believed to have been caused by moss building up in a filter.