Wigan Police Station

Revealed: Wigan's most antisocial areas - according to the police

The worst hotspots for reports of ASB in Wigan have been revealed.


Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the borough. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of ASB for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 375 reports of antisocial behaviour. The areas are based on policing districts rather than specific towns or areas. For example, Marsh Green falls under the Pemberton policing area, and Platt Bridge comes under Abram. Images used are for illustrative purposes.

46 incidents in December 2018 in Wigan Central

1. Wigan Central - 46

44 reports of ASB in Abram in December 2018. Pictured is Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, which is in the Abram policing ward.

2. Abram - 44

35 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported in the Leigh West area.

3. Leigh West - 35

28 reports from Douglas in December 2018, which includes areas like Newtown.

4. Douglas - 28

