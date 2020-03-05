Residents object to plans to convert former nightclub into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO)

Residents have objected to plans to convert a former nightclub into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

A proposal has been submitted to Wigan Council to convert Independent House in Chapel Street, Tyldesley, into an eight-bedroom HMO.

The building was once home to a nightclub called Bar Eden, but is currently derelict. And residents say approving an HMO in their neighbourhood would be unnecessary and would “cause more problems than it would prevent.”

On the council’s online planning portal, one local said: “Parking is bad enough as it is and the type of people this will attract isn’t great opposite and nursery and where young children walk to and from school.”

Another wrote: “A house of multiple occupancy will attract certain types of clients that I feel should not be living opposite a nursery and with so many young high school children walking though the town going home.

“For this reason I feel it is inappropriate to permit the change of use.”

And another said: “I feel that this is not something that is needed in the local area and would cause more problems than it would prevent.

“The local parking is terrible for residents as it is without adding more accommodation.

“Also, the usual residents that these types of places attract would not be ideal given that there will be a new nursery opening directly opposite.

“I live directly around the corner and to date have not received any information regards the application.

“Me and my neighbours received all relevant information for any planning but nothing for this one.”

In 2007, an application to turn the property into a block of five flats was rejected by the council.

Full details of the current application can be viewed at planning.wigan.gov.uk using the reference code A/20/88524/CU. A decision is expected to be made in April.