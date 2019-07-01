Residents asked for views on plans for two new housing developments

Residents are being asked for their views on two potential new housing developments.

Wigan Council is to hold a public drop-in session next month to gauge residents’ thoughts on re-developing the existing Wharfdale site on Henry Street in Leigh along with the Railway Arches car park on Brown Street South.

Other news: Borough's Conservative politicians say: 'We are all backing Boris'



The Wharfdale site is already being used as a sheltered housing scheme but the facility is not fit for purpose and almost all residents have now been rehomed.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of the council and cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “We are always looking at a range of sites to regenerate, with the prospect of development across the borough.

“It is important that we consult with the local community in the initial stages of a project in order to ensure that any new housing best meets the needs of the community in which it is to be built.We want to engage with residents direct, so they can meet our officers and architects. This allows us to collate comments and ideas that could help shape the development.

“It is important to reiterate that any development would be subject to the normal planning application criteria and consultation, meaning these proposals are in the very early stages.”

The plans propose to demolish the building, making way for a larger, more modern housing scheme for older people with care and support needs.

The Railway Arches car park is also currently in use but the council proposes to relocate spaces to another existing site in Leigh town centre.

It is then proposed that the car park site would be redeveloped into general needs apartments, which is in line with the council’s commitment to exploring town centre housing.

Coun Molyneux continued: “Providing high-quality housing is a key priority for the council.

“Ultimately having the right home which meets the right needs means people can live longer, happier and healthier lives. These developments are also brilliant at tackling social isolation and can be hubs for the whole community.”

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 4 from 4pm to 7pm in the communal lounge at Wharfdale.

Although the drop-in session is a one-off event, those unable to attend can contact the team for information by emailing: NewDevelopment@wigan.gov.uk.