Reshuffle plan protest held at same time as hospital meeting

A demonstration is being held today to protest against plans to change the employment status of hundreds of hospital workers.



Members of Unison, in conjunction with Wigan And Leigh Trades Council, gathered at the Wigan Infirmary site this morning to have their voices heard.

Protesters opposing WWL Solutions

Read more: Wigan NHS staff may go on strike



Their demonstration coincided with the monthly meeting of Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust's board.

It was organised to protest against plans to move staff to a controversial new firm named WWL Solutions.

Health bosses want to move around 900 staff from the borough’s hospitals, including porters, cleaners, caterers, switchboard operators, transport employees, procurers and those working in linen services and the medical electronics and loan store.

Unison members joined hospital staff and members of the community to protest

A massive 82 per cent of those balloted by trade union Unison said no to the transfer to the subsidiary company, paving the way for work to begin on a formal ballot for industrial action.

The idea has been condemned by leading trade unionists and both MPs and councillors.