Recipe: Banana cake

WeightWatchers has this offering for a low calorie banana cake
A lunchbox favourite, this is a great way to use up any overripe bananas in your fruit bowl.
SMARTPOINTS 3 per serving
PREP TIME 20 minutes + cooling
COOK TIME 1 hour 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Calorie controlled cooking spray
3-4 really ripe bananas (you’ll need 300g peeled weight)
2 tablespoons clear honey
3 large eggs
150g 0% fat natural yogurt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
150g porridge oats
100g plain flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
METHOD
1 Preheat the oven to 160°C, fan 140°C, gas mark 3. Mist a 900g loaf tin with cooking spray and line the base and ends with a long strip of overhanging baking paper.
2 Put the bananas, honey, eggs, yogurt and vanilla in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Wipe the bowl of the food processor clean.
3 Reserve 2 teaspoons of the oats and put the rest in the food processor with the flour and baking powder, then blitz to a fine flour. Add to the banana mixture and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Scatter over the reserved oats and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean, with just a few sticky crumbs.
4 Leave to cool in the tin, then turn out and slice to serve.