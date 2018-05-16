Railway station worker injured in attack by man with baseball bat

A man with a baseball bat smashed a train window and injured a member of staff at a borough railway station.



British Transport Police say two men became involved in an altercation with a member of staff on the platform at Hindley station at 12.30pm on Thursday, May 3.

Other news: Drug dealer told to pay £55k or stay in prison



One of the men pulled a baseball bat from his jacket and smashed the cab window of a train.

This injured the worker and caused him a great deal of distress, the police said.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

The man with the baseball bat was described as being white, aged between 18 and 23, of slim build and around 6ft tall. He was clean shaven with acne scars on his face and light-coloured short hair. He wore a dark jacket and dark trousers.



The other man was described as being white, aged between 18 and 23 and approximately 6ft tall. He had a slim/average build, with short, dark, scruffy hair and a dark beard about one-inch long. He wore dark trousers and a dark parka-style jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone who saw what happened or knows people matching those descriptions is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 252 of May 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.