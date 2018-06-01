Pudsey hands out thousands to local groups

BBC Children in Need has awarded thousands of pounds to three local groups working with disadvantaged children and young people across Wigan.

The grant, which total £45,936 are part of the charity’s small grants programme and bring the total invested across Wigan to more than £441,000.

Recipients of the funding include Serenity for Kids C.I.C which has been awarded £9,600 to deliver yoga, meditation and mindfulness sessions to children and young people who are on the autistic spectrum.

The sessions will be delivered in a structured routine and will enable the young people to learn breathing strategies, movement to singing and music, dance and yoga poses as well as relaxation meditation and techniques.

The sessions will help the young people to manage their emotions and feelings, develop their physical and emotional wellbeing and improve their skills.

Clare Hales, Director at Serenity for Kids C.I.C said: “With this funding we’ll be able to provide a unique programme of yoga and meditation for children and young people who are on the autistic spectrum which will help them to take control of their physical and emotional wellbeing.”

Wigan Athletic FC Community Trust has been awarded £29,976, over three years, to deliver fun and active sessions to pre-school aged children living in an area of deprivation in Wigan.

The Kids on the Move project will enable the children to take part in physical activity sessions that will help to improve their physical development, enable them to make new friends and help to develop confidence and self-esteem.

Embrace Wigan & Leigh has been awarded £6,360 to deliver evening activity sessions to children and young people of all abilities in Wigan. The project will deliver the Adventure Service Challenge (ASC), a nationally recognised scheme, to the young people over 16 weeks which will enable them to learn about road safety, hazard awareness and first aid amongst other topics.

The sessions will help to develop the young people’s skills, boost their confidence and self-esteem and encourage them to reach their potential.

Isabel Farnell, Regional Head of North at BBC Children in Need said: “We’re delighted to have awarded another round of grants for 2018. With this new funding Serenity for Kids CIC, Wigan Athletic FC Community Trust and Embrace Wigan & Leigh will be able to make a tangible difference to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “We’re delighted to be able to award these grants, thanks to the generosity of the British public. This funding will help to support disadvantaged children and young people right across the UK, giving them the chance to overcome the challenges in their lives and to reach their full potential.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants.

A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, our Small Grants Programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.

“Alongside the main and small grants programmes, we are continuing to develop Curiosity - our partnership with Wellcome - which awards grants to organisations using inspiring science activities to create change for disadvantaged children and young people. 32 organisations have already been funded by the Curiosity programme.

To find out more about any of BBC Children in Need’s grant programmes or for information on how to apply for funding visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants