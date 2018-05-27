Promoters say Leigh carnival will be a ‘Sound’ affair

Leigh is set to be wired for the Carnival of Sound.

And if you like what you hear, organiser are urging townsfolk to give them a rousing welcome on June 10.

Back for the second successive year, after a comeback cavalcade last year, committee members want music and melody to take centre stage in 2018.

One of the promoters Michael Oakes said: “The committee decided to have different themes each year.

“Last year it was the Carnival of Colour and this year it’s the Carnival of Sound.”

The parade, which starts at the top of Bradshawgate with Croft and Culcheth and Chorley Pipe and Drum bands, takes in Union Street, Lord Street on a circular route.

Silcock’s fun fair, stilt walkers, a magician, Curious Critters and a host of other acts will be on Spinning Gate car park between 11am and 4pm.

X-Factor star Olivia Garcia will be joined by local rockers Black Thursday and several other performers.

Food stalls and sideshows will also add to to the atmosphere of the event, which is being supported again by Wigan Council.