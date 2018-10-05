Presley's family in search for nurse

A grieving grandfather has appealed for NHS staff to help him find a nurse who tried to save the life of his three-year-old grandson.

Tragic Presley Stockton, from Hindley, drowned in a swimming pool on September 19 while on holiday with his family in Tenerife.

He was rescued from the pool and efforts were made by lifeguards and the emergency services to resuscitate him, but sadly he could not be saved.

Now, his grandfather Mike Jolley has taken to social media in a bid to find a nurse who tried to help Presley at the four-star Paradise Park in Los Cristianos.

He wrote: “We are trying to find a kind-hearted nurse who tried to assist in administering first aid to him at the pool side. She was either Scottish or from the Northumbrian area, we think she was either a resident of the hotel at the time or was visiting, it’s really important that we find her as she will be able to give us some information, I know it’s a long shot but any help in locating her would be much appreciated.

“Please share in any area so this message will get to her.”

Many moving tributes have been made since Presley’s tragic death.

Mr Jolley said his family was “broken hearted” and Nicola Green, headteacher at St Peter’s CE Primary School in Hindley, said he would be remembered for “his bubbly personality”.

Friends and relatives of the youngster gathered at St Peter’s Church to light candles and remember him, releasing balloons in the shape of his favourite television and film characters.