Hundreds of homes have suffered a power cut this morning following adverse weather.



Around 332 properties are thought to have lost power in Hindley Green this morning, February 7.

Electricity North West are currently working to restore power to all affected homes.

Electricity NW added: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and will provide updates."

You can track live updates at enwl.co.uk/power-cuts/live-power-cut-information/