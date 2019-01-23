Popular pool reopens with free swimming sessions

Hindley Pool has officially opened its doors and residents are being encouraged to come along for a day of free swimming this weekend.



Following maintenance, deep cleaning and a good tidy-up, the baths are as good as new and ready to welcome swimmers.

They were open to casual swimmers from Monday followed by a full opening on Saturday with a day of free swimming from 9am to 4pm.

Hindley Swimming Club will also return to its home water, and a full programme will be in full flow from Sunday.

Learn to Swim will begin at Hindley this Monday and people wanting to sign up are encouraged to do so early to secure their place.

Peter Burt, managing director of Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, said: “We are delighted to have Hindley Pool up and running again following essential maintenance. It is going to be wonderful to see the community able to take full advantage of its offering.

“Again, we thank everyone who uses the pool for their patience and understanding during the pool’s closure.”

Council leader David Molyneux said: “As part of the Deal, we’re committed to supporting people to live healthier, happier lives and we are so happy to be adding Hindley Pool to the brilliant leisure offer we have in the borough.”

The centre had been closed since early September, when staff and customers were suddenly told it would no longer be run by community group Hindley Phoenix.

It had run the pool since 2013 after taking it over from the cash-strapped council under the auspices of The Deal.

Chairman Jim Ellis said the pool had “undergone a transformation” and he had invested thousands of pounds of his own money.

But in the autumn staff were told it would close and they were made redundant, while swimmers had to find other pools.

For more information visit www.inspiringhealthylifestyles.org