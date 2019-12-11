YouGov poll shows Labour ahead in seat where shock Conservative victory was previously mooted

A parliamentary seat in the borough where the Conservatives were in a shock polling lead during the election campaign now has Labour ahead, according to a new projection.

YouGov's final poll to be published before the country goes to the polls on Thursday gave the red rosette a four-point lead in Leigh.

The company's previous projection, which came out mid-way through the campaign, had put the Conservatives one point ahead in a seat Labour has held since 1922.

Incumbent Jo Platt is standing in Leigh for Labour, while Lowton East ward representative Coun James Grundy is the Conservative candidate.

No other seats either entirely or partly in the borough were forecast to change hands.

YouGov creates its forecasts using the MRP model, which stands for Multi-level Regression and Post-stratification and uses a combination of demographics and polling to try to map voting intentions in each constituency.

The model was accurate in 93 per cent of constituencies in the 2017 general election.

To see a full list of who is standing in each of the borough's constituencies, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/Voting-and-Elections/Elections.aspx