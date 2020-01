The word "Brexit" was first spoken in the House of Commons in April 2014 - more than two years before the UK voted to leave the European Union, new analysis reveals.



It has since been mentioned in the Commons more than 24,000 times, with nearly 9,000 appearances in 2019 alone.

The first ever mention is recorded as happening on April 3 2014, by former Conservative MP David Nuttall.

Here are a few more important numbers as we finally bow out of Europe.