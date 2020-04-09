New Universal Credit claimants spared having to ring Government phone numbers

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says that a bigger team will instead ring claimants themselves if they need to check any of the information provided.

Details will also be confirmed through messages sent on claimants' online journals.

The DWP hopes to take some of the worry and frustration out of submitting a claim, while speeding it up by putting an end to long call wait times.

Demand for Universal Credit has rocketed during the coronavirus outbreak, with some people trying to get through to the DWP receive engaged tones or having to wait for several hours due to the enormous volume of calls.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said: “We are doing whatever it takes to make claiming benefits as straightforward as possible during a time when we are receiving an unprecedented number of claims.

“That’s why no one making a new claim to Universal Credit needs to call us.

“Once you’ve completed your online application, you can rest assured we have received your claim and we will call you if we need to check any of the information you’ve given us.”

Since March 16, more than a million new claims for Universal Credit have been processed, and 10,000 staff are being redeployed to help on the front line. A rapid recruitment drive has been launched for an additional 5,000 to aid the effort.

The DWP says its staff have been making proactive calls where they can see people haven’t been able to get through.

The department also promises its team will continue to make calls over the Easter bank holiday weekend, helping people complete their online claims and making sure the safety net catches those who need help.

It says the latest idea puts the emphasis on the department to follow up with claimants if more information is needed – although anyone who is unable to get online can still call as normal.

Appropriate measures to protect people from fraud have been put in place to safeguard the new process.

The DWP told claimants it will never ask for bank details over the phone and people should never give out personal information unless they are sure it is the DWP calling.