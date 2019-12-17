New Conservative MP in borough meets prime minister Boris Johnson on arrival at Westminster

The new Conservative MP in the borough has met prime minister Boris Johnson on his arrival in Parliament.

James Grundy, who turned Leigh blue and overturned almost 100 years of uninterrupted Labour representation of the seat, was photographed with the other new Tory MPs.

He was positioned in a prominent place on the back row almost directly behind the prime minister in the group image.

Coun Grundy, who has said he will continue representing Lowton East ward until the council elections next May, defeated Labour incumbent Jo Platt in one of the biggest shocks on a night when a string of formerly safe seats for the red rosette fell.

He spoke of his pride on election night at getting the chance to represent his hometown in the House of Commons.

The process of swearing in the new parliament has now begun.