MPs gearing up for December general election as local Labour politicians recorded as abstaining on crucial vote

MPs in the borough are gearing up for a general election in December after parliament approved the decision for the country to go back to the polls.



However, there was confusion behind-the-scenes as a number of local Labour politicians ended up being recorded as abstaining on the vote due to an error made by the party's whips.

While Wigan MP Lisa Nandy voted in favour of the election on December 12 her colleagues for Makerfield and Leigh Yvonne Fovargue and Jo Platt, along with West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper, were listed as abstaining.

It is understood this was due to them being told they did not still need to be in the House of Commons for the third reading stage of the bill, only for a full division vote to be called .

Conservative MP for Bolton West Chris Green, whose constituency includes Atherton, also voted for the general election.

Parties and politicians have now shifted into campaigning mode, talking up their respective visions for the country and urging residents to go to the ballot box to make their views known.

Ms Fovargue said: "A decade of Tory and Lib Dem austerity has cut our public services to the bone. NHS waiting lists up, our local schools starved of funding and a chaotic transport system.

“It’s time for real change and hope for our country. Labour will publish a fully costed manifesto on a transformational platform for the many, and we will be a Government that gives ordinary people a real stake in our country.”

A message posted on Ms Platt's Twitter feed read: "This will be a defining election and an incredible opportunity to fundamentally transform this country for the better."

She also urged people to register so they could vote.

Mr Green spoke of honouring the result of the 2016 European Union referendum, in which the borough voted heavily to Leave, and took a swipe at Labour both locally and nationally.

He said: "Health, education, law and order are the peoples’ priorities, but this Parliament has blocked Brexit and so blocked the Government’s ability to deliver for you and your family.

"At last, Jeremy Corbyn, bowing to pressure from Boris Johnson and the Liberal Democrats, has been forced into agreeing a general election so you, the people, will be able to vote and get the government you want.

"The Conservatives will recruit 20,000 more police officers, invest in the NHS and give a boost to schools and education. To do this, we will respect your decision to leave the European Union and take back control over our laws, our borders and our money.

"Labour have been blocking Brexit and so have been blocking the work of Parliament – they have been holding us back. They talk about your priorities but have failed us in the North for decades."