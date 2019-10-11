MPs back striking drug and alcohol workers as three-day dispute ends with town centre rally

Drug and alcohol support workers on strike have received the backing of borough MPs on the third day of an industrial dispute over pay.

Wigan, Makerfield and Leigh parliamentary representatives Lisa Nandy, Yvonne Fovargue and Jo Platt all visited the picket line in Wigan where Addaction workers are demonstrating on Friday morning.

Staff and trade union Unison are embroiled in a dispute with the London-based charity over what they say are broken promises to ensure pay for employees would remain in line with those received by NHS workers.

Politicians are also expected to appear at a rally in Market Place in the town centre being held to support the workers at noon today.

The three-day walk-out, which ends today, is the biggest escalation in the dispute so far.

Picket lines have been staged outside the Coops Building on Dorning Street and Kennedy House on Brunswick Avenue in Leigh.

Ms Platt said: ""Addaction should know better than to risk their crucial service. The way the staff have been treated is appalling. For a promised pay rise to be reneged on is totally unacceptable. If Addaction cannot afford the staffing costs, they should never have bid for the contract in the first place.

"Drug and alcohol support is an essential service across the borough.

"It not only supports people to come off drugs and alcohol, but it treats the underlying causes, assisting them with mental health concerns and helping them get into employment and turn their lives around. Their services are needed now more than ever."