MP’s canine pal bids for Westminster glory

Leigh MP Jo Platt will take to London’s Victoria Tower Gardens to compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title of Westminster Dog of the Year 2019.



Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, the competition offers the chance for MPs to show off one of the charity’s wonderful hounds.

Ms Platt said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this year’s competition. As a dog lover it’s a real pleasure to have a four-legged Dogs Trust representative by my side for the event.”

MPs will also be calling for their supporters to vote for their canine companions to win the “paw-blic” vote.