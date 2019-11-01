MP forced to cancel annual veterans' event due to snap general election

A popular annual lunch for former military personnel has become a victim of the snap general election.

Jo Platt, the MP for Leigh, was due to welcome ex-servicemen and women to the meal at Leigh Sports Village (LSV) on November 8.

However, the decision by parliament to send the country to the polls on December 12 means that would fall within the purdah period.

And due to the event being reliant on donations from councillors that means it cannot go ahead.

Ms Platt said: “The rules state that the council have to remain politically impartial.

“This means that we are unable to fund and host the event during the period from when the election is called due to the specific restrictions that are placed on myself as a candidate and public bodies, such as the local authority. My team and I worked hard yesterday to seek any other way to put the event on, but to no avail.

“This brings great sadness, as this annual event is definitely one of the highlights of my year. I have and will always continue to support our veterans’ community.”