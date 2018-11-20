Local MP elected to influential home affairs committee

An MP whose constituency includes part of the borough has been elected to an influential Westminster committee.

Chris Green, the Conservative representative for Bolton West which includes Atherton, will sit on the Home Affairs Select Committee.

He will be one of 11 MPs scrutinising the work of the Home Office.

The committee has previously tackled issues such as immigration, domestic abuse and policing.

Mr Green has previously been elected to the Work and Pensions Select Committee and before that the Science and Technology Select Committee.

He said: “Select committees provide a great opportunity to examine the policies of the department they serve, influencing key policy decisions as a result the committee’s research and debate.

“This is why I am pleased to have been elected to the Home Affairs Select Committee, where I hope to voice the concerns of my constituents, especially on the problems of police funding.”