Labour leader pays tribute to defeated election candidates after previous silence sparks criticism online

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to candidates who wore the red rosette and were defeated in the general election.

The leader of the opposition made the remarks as the new Parliament opened on Thursday.

Labour has faced a storm of criticism online for not contacting those who were booted out of the House of Commons by voters.

That included a tweet sent by Jo Platt, who narrowly lost her seat in Leigh to the Conservatives in a massive election night shock.

Mr Corbyn told the House of Commons: "To serve in Parliament and fight an election and not be returned is an amazingly traumatic experience, when they put such a huge amount of work into the campaign and the work they've done, and the trauma they must all feel is something that I think everyone in this House should just think on for a moment on the human side of what it's like to go through that experience."

The Labour leadership has been under fire on social media for not apologising for the election defeats, with many candidates saying Mr Corbyn's unpopularity as leader was a huge problem in the party's heartlands.

One such was the former Leigh MP who was defeated in a constituency Labour had previously held since 1922.

Ms Platt wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "Still waiting for a thank you from the ‘party’ - and to actually acknowledge that we have lost Leigh!"

Beneath the message she posted a moving image of a black cat using a nail file.

Dozens of comments were posted beneath her message, with the replies including shock and dismay from Ms Platt's former colleagues in the Parliamentary Labour Party, councillors holding seats in the borough and local activists.