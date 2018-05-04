Independents make gain in borough elections

Labour held on to the majority of seats in Leigh but there was a notable scalp for the Independents.

Atherton Residents' Association chairman Stuart Gerrard sealed his place in the chamber for the ward, defeating Karen Aldred of Labour by 1,779 votes to 1,197.

The red rosette took seven of the nine seats in the area on the night, with expected victories at the Leigh Sports Village for politicians including Wigan Council leader Lord Peter Smith.

He polled 1,308 votes in Leigh West, with his nearest challenger being independent and former local Ukip leader Jayson Lomax-Hargreaves with 578.

There will also be two new Labour faces in the chamber as former council officer Susan Gambles successfully crossed to the elected side of proceedings, retaining Richard Barber's seat in Golborne Lowton West, and Debra Wailes held Atherleigh.

The other non-Labour victory of the night came in Lowton East where Ed Houlton comfortably defended his seat for the Conservatives with more than 2,000 votes.

The blue rosette also pushed a couple of established Labour figures close with father-and-son Richard and Connor Short getting within a few hundred votes of Barry Taylor and Charles Rigby in Astley Mosley Common and Leigh South respectively.

Joanne Marshall will return in Tyldesley for Labour while Fred Walker retained his Leigh East seat.

Full results:

Astley Mosley Common

Richard Short (CONS) 1,082

Barry John Taylor (LAB) 1,349

Stuart Thomas (LIB) 131

Golborne Lowton West

William Heaton (Ind) 612

Susan Gambles (LAB) 1,280

Gerard Houlton (CON) 345

Atherleigh

Paul Fairhurst (CON) 394

Lorraine Gillon (LIB) 68

Debra Wailes (LAB) 938

Anthony Waite (IND) 550

Leigh West

Richard Houlton (CON) 374

Jayson Hargreaves (IND) 578

Natalie Smalley (LIB) 158

Peter Smith (LAB) 1308

Tyldesley

Julian Marsh (IND) 706

Joanne Marshall (LAB) 1344

David Stirzaker (CON) 587

Lowton East

Edward Houlton (CONS) 2,099

Garry Lloyd (LAB) 1,346

Atherton

Karen Aldred (LAB) 1,197

Marjorie Clayton (CONS) 334

Stuart Andrew Gerrard (IND) 1,779

Leigh South

Charles Rigby (LAB) 1,531

Connor Short (CONS) 1,283

Leigh East

John Dowsett (LIB) 288

Frederick Walker (LAB) 1,189

Denise Alison Young (CONS) 518