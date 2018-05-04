Independents make gain in borough elections

Labour held on to the majority of seats in Leigh but there was a notable scalp for the Independents.
Atherton Residents' Association chairman Stuart Gerrard sealed his place in the chamber for the ward, defeating Karen Aldred of Labour by 1,779 votes to 1,197.
The red rosette took seven of the nine seats in the area on the night, with expected victories at the Leigh Sports Village for politicians including Wigan Council leader Lord Peter Smith.
He polled 1,308 votes in Leigh West, with his nearest challenger being independent and former local Ukip leader Jayson Lomax-Hargreaves with 578.
There will also be two new Labour faces in the chamber as former council officer Susan Gambles successfully crossed to the elected side of proceedings, retaining Richard Barber's seat in Golborne Lowton West, and Debra Wailes held Atherleigh.
The other non-Labour victory of the night came in Lowton East where Ed Houlton comfortably defended his seat for the Conservatives with more than 2,000 votes.
The blue rosette also pushed a couple of established Labour figures close with father-and-son Richard and Connor Short getting within a few hundred votes of Barry Taylor and Charles Rigby in Astley Mosley Common and Leigh South respectively.
Joanne Marshall will return in Tyldesley for Labour while Fred Walker retained his Leigh East seat.
Full results:
Astley Mosley Common
Richard Short (CONS) 1,082
Barry John Taylor (LAB) 1,349
Stuart Thomas (LIB) 131
Golborne Lowton West
William Heaton (Ind) 612
Susan Gambles (LAB) 1,280
Gerard Houlton (CON) 345
Atherleigh
Paul Fairhurst (CON) 394
Lorraine Gillon (LIB) 68
Debra Wailes (LAB) 938
Anthony Waite (IND) 550
Leigh West
Richard Houlton (CON) 374
Jayson Hargreaves (IND) 578
Natalie Smalley (LIB) 158
Peter Smith (LAB) 1308
Tyldesley
Julian Marsh (IND) 706
Joanne Marshall (LAB) 1344
David Stirzaker (CON) 587
Lowton East
Edward Houlton (CONS) 2,099
Garry Lloyd (LAB) 1,346
Atherton
Karen Aldred (LAB) 1,197
Marjorie Clayton (CONS) 334
Stuart Andrew Gerrard (IND) 1,779
Leigh South
Charles Rigby (LAB) 1,531
Connor Short (CONS) 1,283
Leigh East
John Dowsett (LIB) 288
Frederick Walker (LAB) 1,189
Denise Alison Young (CONS) 518