Green light for major homes plan in Leigh

Planning approval for the first phase of new homes that will form part of the major redevelopment of Leigh have been approved

Permission was granted to home builder and urban regeneration specialist, Countryside, for the first phase of the flagship scheme at Wigan Council’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday following submission of an application earlier this year.

The first phase of thedevelopment, which is to be named Lindley Village, will include 199 new homes off Nel Pan Lane.

Countryside is expected to start on site early next year to deliver an initial 87 new homes, all of which are intended for affordable housing through Countryside’s housing association partner, Great Places Housing Group. The remaining 112 properties will be available for open market sale.

Approval marks a significant step forward in Countryside’s masterplan to deliver around 1,800 new homes, a new district centre, infrastructure and the retention of green open space across the 135-acre site over a 10-year period.

Countryside is currently working with Wigan Council to progress wider plans for the new site, including land remediation and to provide part of the link road between the M6 and M61 - between Leigh Road and Atherleigh Way.

Ian Kelley, Chief Executive, Countryside Partnerships North: “North Leigh Park is the largest strategic housing site in the North West.

"Since we purchased the land in 2018 we have been working very closely with Wigan Council and our development partners to realise its full potential and to create our partnership strategy to deliver high quality and affordable new housing for the borough.

“Receiving planning permission for the development’s first phase is an important and exciting step in our ambition to transform North Leigh Park to create Lindley Village, a brand new neighbourhood for the people of Wigan.”

David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “North Leigh Park is a key brownfield site outlined in our local plan and regeneration strategy and without this development, there would be a lot of pressure put onto our greenbelt.

“It’s good news that this most recent planning application has been approved by committee members. Not only will it help us to meet housing demand over the next five years, but it will also provide local people with quality, affordable housing, which is another top priority for us.

“We will continue to work with Countryside to ensure that this development is one which suits local need and, just like on this occasion, any further applications will be decided in line with local and national planning policy.”

Helen Spencer, Director of Development at Great Places Housing Group, said: “Great Places is proud of its ongoing partnership with Countryside to develop great homes that address local needs and create great communities.

"We welcome the announcement that planning has been approved for Lindley Village that will offer much-needed affordable homes in Leigh.”