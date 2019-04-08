Full list of candidates for 2019 local elections revealed

The candidates hoping for the votes of the borough’s residents in what looks like hotly-contested local elections have been unveiled.

The borough goes to the polls on May 2, with seats in all 25 wards in the chamber up for grabs.

Labour and the Conservatives are standing in all 25 races, but the next-biggest contingent is from Ukip, which has 21 candidates and could be hoping to capitalise on the national Brexit situation in a Leave heartland while also representing local issues.

A total of 15 independent candidates, representing a number of different groups, have put themselves forward for election and the Liberal Democrats are standing 13, while six activists hope to be elected for the Greens.

The borough’s newest party, Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Together, is standing four candidates in its first election.

Labour secured a massive victory last time these seats were contested in 2015, meaning it has 23 places to defend this year.

The only councillors not wearing the red rosette up for re-election are Conservative Kath Houlton, in Lowton East, and Standish independent George Fairhurst.

Here is the full list of candidates:

Abram: David Bowker (Ind), Beverley Bridgewater (Cons), Eunice Smethurst (Lab), Frank Swift (Ukip).

Ashton: Jenny Bullen (Lab), Geoffrey Matthews (Lib Dem), Michael Moulding (Ind Net), Mark Temperton (Ukip), Marie Winstanley (Cons).

Aspull New Springs Whelley: Andrew Holland (Lib Dem), Chris Ready (Lab), Nathan Sweeney (Cons).

Astley Mosley Common: Allan Hogg (Ukip), Christine Roberts (Lab), Richard Short (Cons).

Atherleigh: Mark Aldred (Lab), Susan Davies (LATT), Paul Fairhurst (Cons), Mary Lavelle (Ukip), Kevin Lee (Ind Net).

Atherton: Marjorie Clayton (Cons), Glenn Marsh (Ukip), Quinton Smith (LATT), David Keir Stitt (Lab), James Paul Watson (Ind Net).

Bryn: Danny Fletcher (Lab), Philip Hayden (Ukip), Denise Melling (Lib Dem), Sylvia Wilkinson (Ind), Margaret Winstanley (Cons).

Douglas: Margaret Atherton (Cons), John Blondel (Ind), Dalila Garcia Fearn (Ukip), Peter Jacobs (Green), Sheila Ramsdale (Lab).

Golborne Lowton West: Stuart Blakeley (Ukip), Gerard Houlton (Cons), Gena Merrett (Lab), Susan Spibey (Ind).

Hindley: Jim Churton (Lab), Jim Ellis (Ind Net), Neil Hancox (Green), Claire Houlton (Cons), John Skipworth (Lib Dem).

Hindley Green: Susan Atherton (Cons), Gillian Gibson (Ukip), Joshua Hindle (Lib Dem), Deborah Lloyd (Ind Net), John Vickers (Lab).

Ince: Grace Aspey (Cons), Nathan McIntyre (Ukip), Jimmy O’Neill (Ind), Janice Sharratt (Lab).

Leigh East: John Dowsett (Lib Dem), Richard Houlton (Cons), James Morley (LATT), Aiden Slack (Ukip), Anita Thorpe (Lab).

Leigh South: John O’Brien (Lab), Leon Peters (Ukip), Connor Short (Cons).

Leigh West: Dane Anderton (Lab), Brian Aspinall (Ukip), Jayson Lomax-Hargreaves (LATT), Natalie Smalley (Lib Dem), Denise Young (Cons).

Lowton East: Mary Houghton (Ukip), Kathleen Houlton (Cons), Garry Lloyd (Lab).

Orrell: Denise Capstick (Lib Dem), Steven Evans (Cons), Donald McQueen (Green), Stephen Murphy (Lab).

Pemberton: Craig Buckley (Ukip), David Burley (Lib Dem), Jean Peet (Cons), Eileen Rigby (Lab).

Shevington with Lower Ground: Paul Collins (Lab), Gareth Fairhurst (Ind), Michael Owens (Cons), Joseph Rylance (Green), Derek Wilkes (Ukip).

Standish with Langtree: Judith Atherton (Cons), Carl Davies (Ukip), George Fairhurst (Ind), Debbie Parkinson (Lab), Neil Stevenson (Lib Dem).

Tyldesley: Kerry Ford (Ukip), Stephen Hellier (Lab), Julian Marsh (Ind), David Stirzaker (Cons).

Wigan Central: Lewis Evans (Cons), Michael McLoughlin (Lab), Tony Spencer (Ind), Stuart Thomas (Lib Dem).

Wigan West: Steve Dawber (Lab), Yamini Gupta (Cons), Will Patterson (Green), Nathan Ryding (Ukip), Caroline Waddicor (Lib Dem).

Winstanley: Allan Atherton (Cons), Steven Heyes (Green), Marie Morgan (Lab), Scott Sheedy (Ukip), Robert Stevenson (Lib Dem).

Worsley Mesnes: Mikah Evans (Cons), Maureen McCoy (Ukip), Clifford Oakley (Ind), Billy Rotherham (Lab).

Key: Lab - Labour, Cons - Conservatives, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, Green - Green, Ukip - UK Independence Party, Ind - Independent, Ind Net - Independent Network, LATT - Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Together.