Councillors give communities tackling coronavirus a £26k funding boost

Elected representatives have been using their Brighter Borough funding to support groups in their local areas during the current health crisis.

The guidelines around the Wigan Council fund, which gives each councillor access to an annual pot of money to support community projects, have been relaxed so money can be urgently accessed during the outbreak.

Other news: 17 Wigan patients have now died after testing positive for Covid-19, official records show



The criteria have also been suspended, with the borough’s 75 councillors encouraged to target their funds to help vulnerable residents and critical needs.

And they have stepped up to the plate, with an impressive £26,000 doled out so far.

Leader of the council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “I’m proud to see so many groups already benefiting from this funding which I know is making a huge difference to ensuring vulnerable people are accessing food and essentials.

“It’s now more important than ever to ensure our members have the resources to support residents.”

The Brighter Borough scheme has been running for 10 years and this year the amount for each elected member increased by more than £500 to £6,000.

Local groups which have notably benefited from the fund include Atherton and Leigh Foodbank, which has received £10,000, and Crisp Communities CIC based in Hindley which has been given £6,000.

Fur Clemt has received £2,500 while Daffodils Dreams CIC, Compassion in Action, The Bridge, Abram Ward Community Co-operative and the SWAN food parcels scheme overseen by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles have all got £1,500.

Residents and groups can contact their local councillors directly with proposals for the fund.

Applications for Brighter Borough will be assessed in line with the local authority’s priorities amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Coun Molyneux said: “Working together we can make a difference and can stop the spread of this virus. It’s so important we all follow the government’s guidelines and continue to social distance.

"We must play our part to help save lives.”

A list of councillors and contact details can be found at www.wigan.gov.uk