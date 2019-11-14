Candidates standing in the general election for Leigh constituency revealed

The list of candidates who will be standing in the general election to become Leigh's next MP has been announced.

Voters heading to the polls on December 12 will have half a dozen candidates to choose from as they decide who to send to the House of Commons to represent the constituency.

In total five parties and an independent candidate are taking part in the contest.

The list of candidates for Leigh in next month's general election is Jo Platt for Labour, James Grundy for the Conservative Party, James Melly for the Brexit Party, Richard Clayton for the Liberal Democrats, Leon Peters for the UK Independence Party (Ukip) and independent Ann O'Bern.

Anyone wishing to stand for parliament had until 4pm on Thursday to go through the nomination process, with Wigan Council producing the official statement of those nominated less than an hour later.