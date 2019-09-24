Borough MPs join calls for Prime Minister to resign after Supreme Court ruling

Borough MPs have called for the Prime Minister to resign after the Supreme Court ruled the decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.



A panel of 11 justices gave their decision on Tuesday morning in a ruling on the legality of Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament until October 14.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

MPs in the borough have now spoken out about the ruling and urged Mr Johnson to step down.

Yvonne Fovargue, Labour MP for Makerfield, said: “This is a damning judgement of this Tory Prime Minister and he should now consider his position for this abuse of power in silencing Parliament at a crucial time in our nation’s history.”

Leigh MP Jo Platt said she was "in shock" as she spoke to Wigan Today from the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

Conservative MP Chris Green wants to see what the opposition will do now

She said: "It's the right decision, without doubt, and obviously we can get back to doing what we do best at such as a crucial time."

Ms Platt said MPs were waiting to find out when Parliament would reconvene, with John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, talking to party leaders to find out when that could happen.

She backed calls for Mr Johnson to resign from his position as Prime Minister.

Ms Platt said: "The decision that he has taken is an unlawful decision. Our Prime Minister has been found to be unlawful by the Supreme Court, our head of the justice system.

"I think the calls for his resignation are being made rightly so. Obviously that's his decision to make.

"You cannot go against the law and he has put his own party into disrepute and our democracy into disrepute. Absolutely he should go."

She added: "In his short term in office he has already seriously damaged our democratic institutions and demeaned his office. If he has any shred of humility or decency, he must apologise to the Queen and immediately resign following this damming indictment.”

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy called for the Prime Minister to be "held to account".

She said: "The Supreme Court decision is a significant victory for the people of this country against a government that has tried to silence them. There are just days to go until we leave the EU without arrangements in place for Wigan’s companies to continue to trade, and without guarantees that medicine and food will be available.

"The Prime Minister must be held to account for the harm he is trying to inflict on this country. I will be in Parliament as soon as it returns, holding ministers to account on behalf of the many people in Wigan who are anxious about the future and deserve answers.”

Chris Green, Conservative MP for Bolton West, which includes Atherton, said the opposition had earlier "endorsed" Mr Johnson as Prime Minister by refusing to call a general election.

He said: "Obviously I respect the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court judges, but for me the question is now how the additional few days of Parliamentary time will be used by the opposition.

"Will they now call a general election when they refused one only a few weeks ago? Will they now have a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister and try to get Jeremy Corbyn in as interim Prime Minister when they could have done that weeks ago? Or will they have a new piece of legislation that affects the Brexit process?

"At the moment it's difficult to see what meaningful difference this decision makes until things are clear on how the opposition will use this extra time."