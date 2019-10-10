Award nomination for former council leader

The former leader of Wigan Council has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Lord Peter Smith, who stepped down a couple of years ago but still represents Leigh West in the council chamber, is in the running to receive the 2019 Councillor Achievement Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

This year is the 10th that the awards have been showcasing the achievements of councillors across England and Wales.

The Councillor Awards are the only national ceremony to celebrate the important work of councillors and are a uniquely important way to highlight what local councillors do for their communities, a task that so often goes unrecognised.

Competition was extremely tight again this year with nearly 250 nominations received, a record amount for the Awards. Some of the seven categories up for grabs include Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Community Champion and Environment and Sustainability Pioneer.

The winners will be selected by a group of judges made up of local government experts and councillors.

Winners will be announced at the Councillor Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on Tuesday November 5 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in Westminster.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the LGiU, said: “For the tenth year, LGiU is proud to honour the hard work of councillors across England that so often goes unrecognised.

“This year’s shortlist is by far one of the most impressive we have seen to date, showcasing the achievements of the best and brightest councillors up and down the country. These councillors deliver for their communities in increasingly challenging and hostile times alongside severe budget constraints.

“Despite all of that their determination and resolve has left their communities safer, stronger and healthier, thanks to their efforts.”