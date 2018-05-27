Police search for missing man

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a man who has not been seen since Friday.

They are searching for 56-year-old Gareth Carr, who was last seen at around 10pm on Friday on Abbey Lane in Leigh.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build, with short fair hair and stubble.

It is believed he is wearing knee-length grey shorts and black trainers.

Anyone with information about Gareth’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.