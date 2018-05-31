Police launch search for missing Wigan man

Officers have been conducting drone searches in Wigan after the sudden disappearance of a young Wigan man.

Ryan Hughes went missing from the Ince area earlier this week, and police were seen carrying out routine searches of local areas as part of the investigation.

Ryan Hughes

Police cars and drones were spotted in the Kirkless Lane area today (Friday, June 1) as part of continued efforts to find Ryan.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 26-year-old's welfare.

He was last seen on Tuesday, May 29 around 2.45pm, and all efforts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Ryan is described as white with strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black t -shirt, blue jeans and black baseball cap. He is also reported to have a silver/green Tred Hybrid bike with him at the time of his disappearance.

He is known to frequent the Hindley and Ince areas.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.