Police launch appeal to trace driver after man seriously hurt in hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

The 46-year-old was walking on High Street, Atherton, at the junction with Alder Street, when he was in a collision with a grey/silver Range Rover at around 6.20am on Sunday.

He suffered serious injuries to his head, ankle and pelvis and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Sgt Joseph Barron, of Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with the pedestrian and his family at what must be a difficult time and we have specialist officers supporting them whilst we continue our investigation.

“The Range Rover failed to stop at the scene and we’re now appealing for the public’s help in order to trace the driver and establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“I am particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dash-cam footage and was in the area at the time. I’m also keen to talk to any members of the public who saw the Range Rover after the collision and noticed any damage to the front nearside headlamp.

“If you can help us, please get in touch by calling 0161 856 4741.”

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.