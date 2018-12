Firefighters were called out twice in less than three hours when a group of youths set bins alight.

Crews went to Danes Avenue in Hindley at 8pm on Sunday to reports that three rubbish bins had been set on fire.

They then went to Belmont Avenue in Bickershaw at 10.40pm when a wheelie bin was torched.

It is thought that the same group of youths started the fires and police have been informed.