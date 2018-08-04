Police bid to find 'rightful owner' of projector suspected to have been stolen

Police are appealing for help to find the owner of a projector which they believe had been stolen.

Plain clothes officers and uniformed officers from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan and Leigh district tasking team arrested a 28-year-old man on Bradshawgate, Leigh, today.

Police said the man was carrying two knives

He was wanted for two burglary offences and a theft from a motor vehicle.

When officers arrested him, they found he was carrying two knives.

He also had an Epson EB-X03 projector, which was still in its carry case with all the leads and manuals.

Police said: "We suspect the item may have been stolen so are appealing for any information regarding its rightful owner.

"Anyone who may be able to assist can contact us via Facebook or using 101 and quoting incident 0862 of August 4.

"The male has links to both the Atherton and Leigh areas, so the property could be from anywhere in the area."