Police ask parents to know where their children are

Wigan parents are being asked if they know where there children are at night after police discovered "gangs" of drunken youths on a park.

Officers of GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley released the warning last night (Friday) after coming across a large number of teens on Leyland Park in Hindley.

The force posted the following message on Facebook: "Gangs of youths seen pouring out of Leyland park upon police arrival. The park is part of our ASB patrol plan. Please ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing over the weekend. Many of the youths appeared to be intoxicated. The list of dangers are endless. #teamhindley #leylandpark"