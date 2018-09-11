Police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle seriously injures pedestrian

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision that left a pedestrian with serious head injuries.



A Honda motorcycle was travelling north along Market Street, Leigh when it was in collision with a pedestrian at the junction with Lord Street at around 2.20pm on Monday 10 September.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, contrary to initial reports that both had suffered "major trauma."

Police Constable Pete Cunningham of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly if they have dashcam footage or saw the motorcycle prior to the incident.

“The collision happened during daylight in a busy part of the town so we believe there may be several witnesses who can assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1014 of 10/09/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.