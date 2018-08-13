Police appeal for help to find missing borough man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing borough man.,





Frank Partington, 34, was last seen yesterday (Sunday) on Astley Street, Astley.



He is described as white, 5' 9" tall, of slim build and short brown hair.

Frank was last seen wearing a red hooded top, with jeans and dark blue trainers.



His family are very concerned, and are hoping the public can help to find him.



Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, should call Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 7270 or 101. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.