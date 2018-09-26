Poignant vigil for tragic Wigan four-year-old Presley

Family and friends of a Wigan schoolboy who drowned in a hotel pool will pay tribute to him this evening in their local church.



Presley Stockton, four, from Hindley, had been on holiday with his parents Kirsty Jolley and Peter Stockton and extended family in Tenerife when he was found face down in the pool at the hotel complex on Wednesday afternoon.

A tribute to Presley outside St Peter's Church in Hindley

It is understood that paramedics were called to the Paradise Park complex in Los Cristianos at around 3.40pm but were unable to resuscitate him despite their best efforts.

St Peter's Church in Hindley held a moving memorial for the youngster on Saturday night, with hundreds of people turning up to light candles, sign Presley's book of remembrance and release coloured balloons in tribute.

The church will once again open its doors tonight from 7pm to 8pm for family and friends who were unable to make the first vigil.

It is believed that Presley's family members, who have returned home from Tenerife, will attend the service.

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes have already been paid to "Little P" who had just started in reception at St Peter's CE Primary School.

