Poet Lemn Sissay's touching Twitter tribute to BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry strikes chord online

A well-known poet originally from the borough has paid a moving and beautiful literary tribute to BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry who has died aged just 51.

Lemn Sissay, who was fostered in Atherton and then brought up in the Wigan care system, put a short poem on Twitter for Dianne, whose sudden death after a short illness has shocked her colleagues and viewers alike.

She was best known for presenting the weather forecasts on North West regional news broadcasts but also appeared fronting current affairs programmes and radio shows.

The verse reads: "She saw and named storms/With calm and hazel eyes/I shalln't think her as 'passed away'/I'll think of her as sun rise"

Lemn said: "Every time I met her she made the sun shine. That transferred through her broadcasting skills and also through the team at BBC North West who I know are in bits this morning."

Lemn's words struck a real chord online, with news organisations thanking him for posting the poem and hundreds of people liking and sharing the post.

Lemn Sissay. Picture by Aida Muluneh

BBC news presenter Simon McCoy wrote: "Now that's a tribute. #RIP #DianneOxberry"

The official Twitter account for BBC North West said: "Thank you, that's so lovely."