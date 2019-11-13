Plan to refurbish borough village’s historic stocks

Plans have been hatched to restore an unusual slice of a borough village’s history.



The stocks in Lowton where offenders and wrongdoers were once punished by having their legs locked inside the wooden frame are in line for a spruce-up.

The idea of refurbishing the stocks came about through discussions between Lowton East’s Conservative councillors and residents’ group the Lowton East Neighbourhood Development Forum (Lendf).

However, it was then discovered Wigan Council was responsible for the stocks, which are in front of St Luke’s Church on Slag Lane.

The town hall has now said it will work to prevent them getting into a worse state but councillors and Lendf are pushing for full restoration.

A council spokesperson said: “The council inherited responsibility for the stocks from the pre-1974 Golborne district council, who agreed to be responsible for the stocks maintenance back in the 1960s. We have been in dialogue with councillors on the matter and have given assurances the council will take appropriate steps to preserve the stocks and prevent their further deterioration”.

Lendf chair Ed Thwaite said: “The stocks are in need of new woodwork and the area is full of weeds. It just hasn’t been looked after.”

Coun James Grundy said: “The council is legally responsible for maintaining the stocks and we will be looking into ways of doing this. A large number of local people want the stocks restored.”

Coun Grundy is also the Conservative general election candidate for Leigh.