Plan for 80 new homes approved

Senior politicians at the council are celebrating a decision to give the green light to building more than 80 new homes in the borough.

The local authority’s planning committee passed the proposal by Redrow Homes giving more detail of 81 houses to be built on land off Coldalhurst Lane in Astley.

The committee heard the site, which is currently in private hands and used for farming, is intended to be transformed into a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

Redrow is planning to build 20 two-bedroom houses, 19 with three bedrooms and 42 with four.

After the application was passed leading politicians said new house-building projects getting the go-ahead was vital to the borough’s economy and meeting the council’s strategic policies.

Coun David Molyneux, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “It is vital that we support appropriate housing development to keep up with the need for housing and to support growth in our local economy.

“It’s also important we provide a variety of homes for our existing residents and also to attract people to our borough. Good quality new housing along with improved transport links and employment opportunities provides the right mix to keep our local economy growing.”

The planning meeting heard from officers that the borough currently does not have a five-year supply of available land for house-building.

The Astley development at Coldalhurst Farm will also include areas of open space, a pond and other landscaping features. Several trees will be protected through preservation orders and these will become part of the gardens for the new homes.

There is already housebuilding going on in the area, with a new development to the east off Brook Drive and more properties currently going up to the south of the site.