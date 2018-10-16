Petrol bomb attack leaves woman seriously burnt

A woman has been left with serious burn injuries after a petrol bomb was thrown through her front window.



Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze at a property in Montreal Street, Leigh, at around 12.30am today (Tuesday, October 16).

On arrival, the fire engines from Hindley and Leigh stations found damage to the front of the house, and that a makeshift Molotov cocktail had been thrown through the front window.

A female, believed to be in her 60s, suffered severe burns as a result of the incident. Another occupant of the house, reportedly the lady's husband, escaped unharmed.

Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation into the incident.