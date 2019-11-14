Young Finley joins TV’s Bake Off

A borough schoolboy is cooking up a storm as he takes part in the junior version of one of the country’s most popular baking shows.

Finley, 13, has been seen on television screens across the country this week as a contestant in Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off.

So far he has shown off his skills making cakes, biscuits and bread as he bids to be named the best junior baker.

And he has already impressed the judges, who ranked him in second place in a technical challenge to make party rings.

Finley - whose surname has not been revealed by Channel 4 - is understood to live in Tyldesley with his parents, older sister and three dogs.

He has been baking for less than a year, but after teaching himself with YouTube videos and books, it now fills most of his time.

His eye for detail sees him creating cakes and pastries decorated with a professional finish, such as his ombre chocolate cake with meringue buttercream and chocolate collar.

Thousands of youngsters applied to take part in the television contest, which is a junior version of The Great British Bake Off, but only 20 were chosen for the show’s fifth series.

The contestants are aged nine to 15 and take part in two activities in each episode - a technical challenge and a “showstopper” challenge.

The programme is hosted by Harry Hill, while Prue Leith and Liam Charles are the judges searching for the best young baker.

Junior Bake Off is broadcast on Channel 4 at 5pm on weekdays.