Woman taken to hospital after dramatic rescue from smoke-filled house

A woman was taken to hospital suffering severe effects of smoke inhalation after being rescued from her home following an electrical fire.

Firefighters had to get the woman out of the smoke-filled property in Tyldesley after she became trapped in the living room.

She was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

The crews said she had a lucky escape and it was fortunate she had been alerted to the blaze, which happened just before 12.15am on Monday, by the smoke alarms at the house on Lune Street.

Although the blaze, which is thought to have been caused by a lamp in the living room developing an electrical fault, was only smouldering when firefighters got there the entire property was filled with thick black smoke.

Watch manager Martin Collinge from Atherton fire station said: "This was a dramatic incident and she is very lucky to have been rescued. She was unable to get out of the living room and was suffering serious effects of smoke inhalation.

"We're just glad she had working smoke alarms and they got her attention and she managed to call the fire service."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended the scene but there are no suspicious circumstances.

Fire crews used a huge fan to draw all the smoke out of the house after firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had rescued the woman and put out the flames.

The entire operation lasted around two hours.

Crews from Atherton, Hindley and Farnworth stations went to the incident.