'We are here for you': borough charity's message to residents

The borough's branch of a national charity is reaching out to any residents in the borough who might be struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

Age UK Wigan Borough has sought to reassure elderly residents that they are not alone and to get in touch if they need help.

Other news: Charity urges public against 'impulsive decision' to get a new pet during lockdown



Volunteers are continuing to work helping people with tasks such as organising shopping or picking up prescriptions as well as providing someone to talk to during these difficult times.

Staff and volunteers are also signposting residents to the right agencies if they have problems the charity cannot assist with.

John McArdle, chief officer of Age UK Wigan Borough, said: “We want people to know that we are there for them and are on their side at this difficult time. One of the biggest problems we see is the feeling of isolation that many older people have.

“They are quite fearful, which is understandable, but the important thing is for them to listen to the advice of remaining in the house. We will be there to support them.

“We have been there to help people in the good times, and we are still here for them now. When you have no one to turn to, you can turn to us.”

The staff and volunteers who are still able to help are currently working across the borough area, including Leigh and Atherton.

Although face-to-face events have had to be suspended they are also still available on the phone.

Elderly residents needing help can ring Age UK Wigan Borough on 01942 241972 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm or find out more at https://www.ageuk.org.uk/wiganborough/

A message from the Editorial Director, Gillian Parkinson:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy when you pop out for your essential shop or subscribing for delivery.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE: You can subscribe for delivery by contacting us at subscriptions@jpimedia.co.uk or calling us on 0330 4033004 for details of a participating newsagent near you.